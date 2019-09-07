|
Margaret Baker
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Margaret Baker formerly of Hopewell Junction NY passed away on August 24th 2019 in Dallas TX, she was 93. She was born on June 23rd 1926 in Glasgow Scotland. On September 24th, 1948 she married William 'Bill' Baker the love of her life. In 1952 Margaret and her family immigrated to America and lived the American dream. Margaret was retired from the Wappingers Central School District.
Margaret was very happy and content with her life and always wanted to help others. Everyone that met her thought she was so very nice and sweet. Margaret was on a first name basis with almost everyone at stores that she frequented. At her favorite fast food place she just walked in and sat down and they took care of everything right at her table. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her two year old great granddaughter Mila.
Survivors include her loving children Jessie Kondor of Hurley NY and Margaret and her husband Tom Clatterbuck of Dallas TX. Cherished grandchildren Joe Kondor and his wife Shaun and Aynsley Boksiner and her husband Gennady and great granddaughter Mila. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Bill Baker, son-in-law Joseph Kondor and grandson Tommy Clatterbuck.
A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, September 4th and Margaret was buried next to Bill in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
We will miss her. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 7, 2019