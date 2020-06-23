Margaret Balter
North Greenbush - Margaret Balter, 72, a resident of North Greenbush since 2009, died on June 23, 2020 at home in Connecticut. She previously lived in Hopewell Junction and Mount Vernon.
Born in Mount Vernon on December 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Clara (Conticchio) Ferraco. On July 1, 1967 at Our Lady of Victory in Mount Vernon, Margaret married Paul F. Balter who predeceased her in 2018.
Margaret worked for many years as an administrative assistant for various companies and organizations. She enjoyed bowling and liked to visit casinos with her family, friends, and late husband. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and liked to cook for (and spoil) her grandkids.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Deb Morris and her husband Jim of North Creek, Danielle Kesecki of Clifton Park, and Diana Murtaugh and her husband Ian of Endicott; her grandchildren, Sarah, Jimmy, Ryan, Hannah, Liz, Liam, Clara, and Paul; her sisters, Michele Kane and her husband Vinny and MaryAnne Vicinanza; her nephew, Michael Kane and his wife Lisa; and niece, Michelle Kish and her husband Carlton.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10am St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the American Cancer Society. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.