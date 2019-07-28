|
Margaret "Peggy" Barry
Beacon - Margaret "Peggy" Barry, passed away at home on July 26, 2019. She was 83 years old.
Daughter of the late Barthly and Mary Brady Hernon, she was born on November 8, 1935 in Queens, NY. She attended Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School in Brooklyn, NY and received a Registered Nurse's Diploma from St. John's City School of Nursing and also graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor's Degree.
Peggy and her family moved to Beacon in 1960. She had worked in Highland Hospital and then the Beacon City School District as a School Nurse Teacher for over 30 years. She enjoyed working with all the students. She was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association.
Peggy was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, adult Altar Server and a member of the Women's Club and Outreach Program.
Peggy is survived by her four sons, Sean (Linda) of Beacon, Kevin (Sue) of Hyde Park, Terrence of Maryland and Brendan (Sue) of Beacon; her grandchildren, Patrick (Kristin), Connor, Bridget, Bryan, Christopher and Daniel; her great grandson, Gavin; her brother, Martin Hernon (Rosemary) of Fishkill, sister, Mary Jane Keenan of North Carolina and brother, Jim Hernon of Beacon; her many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 30 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Peggy may be made to St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019