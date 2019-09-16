|
|
Margaret Capell
Poughkeepsie - Beloved mother, sister, partner, teacher, and friend, Margaret (Peggy) Capell, 74, of Pleasant Valley, passed away August 29, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born on September 19, 1944, Peggy spent nearly 40 years as an educator, retiring in 2008. She devoted her life to teaching and helping others. Her spunky personality, sense of humor, and concern for others will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be held on September 19, 2019 from 4-7pm at Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to The Birthday Party Project at https://www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org, or to a charity of their choosing. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 16, 2019