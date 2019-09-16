Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Capell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Capell


1944 - 2019
Margaret Capell Obituary
Margaret Capell

Poughkeepsie - Beloved mother, sister, partner, teacher, and friend, Margaret (Peggy) Capell, 74, of Pleasant Valley, passed away August 29, 2019, with her family by her side.

Born on September 19, 1944, Peggy spent nearly 40 years as an educator, retiring in 2008. She devoted her life to teaching and helping others. Her spunky personality, sense of humor, and concern for others will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held on September 19, 2019 from 4-7pm at Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to The Birthday Party Project at https://www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org, or to a charity of their choosing. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
