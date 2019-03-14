Margaret D. Hunter



Poughkeepsie - Margaret D. Hunter lost her long and hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. She passed away, surrounded by her family, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



She was born in Catskill, NY on March 5, 1934, the daughter of Francis A. Dolan & Elizabeth Murphy Dolan.



A familiar face around Poughkeepsie, Margaret was a founding member of St. Martin de Porres Parish. She also worked as the school's secretary for many years, and loved the daily interaction with the children, who loved her back. After leaving that job, she spent almost 30 years working as a bank teller - a job she loved and only left, aged 80, when a fall on the job forced her into retirement with a broken hip.



A huge sports fan her entire life, Margaret's early allegiances were for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Notre Dame football and stayed a Notre Dame for the rest of her life. And when she wasn't at every game, rain or shine, to vocally cheer on her children, she rooted for the hard to root for NY teams, the Jets, Mets and Knicks, and wasn't ashamed to voice her displeasure to the TV screen at the lack of results for the last 50 years.



Most of all, Margaret lived for her family. She will be forever missed by her husband of 56 years, Joseph E. Hunter, and their children: Francis Hunter and his wife, Joyce, of Poughkeepsie, NY; Kathleen Luck and her husband Alan of North Olmsted, OH; Joseph Hunter Jr. and partner Anelia Varela of New York, NY; Maureen Hunter of Poughkeepsie, NY, who tirelessly cared for her mother in her final months; and Thomas Hunter, who inherited her sense of humor as a child staying up a little too late with her watching Johnny Carson and David Letterman despite the toll it took on them the next morning.



Margaret is also survived by her dear sister, Betty Heitzman and her husband, John. She was and will always be adored by her grandchildren Megan, Finny, and Kelly, who affectionately referred to her as "Silly Grandma"; her step-grandchildren Jennifer, Julianne, Johnny and Justin; her nephews Danny and Jack, and nieces Ginger and Chrissie. Her best friend of over 80 years, Marilyn Koster, will hold her forever close to her heart.



Margaret will no doubt be celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Heaven with her son, Michael Sean Hunter, twin brother of Maureen; her brother, Frank Dolan; and her nephew, Danny Heitzman.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, from 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 16, at 9:30AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, after which she will be buried in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Margaret D. Hunter's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Annual Giving Programs, 885 Second Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Margaret D. Hunter. To send an online condolence, visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019