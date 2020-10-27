Margaret "Marge" Dwyer
Hilton Head Island - Marge was born in Astoria NY on January 5, 1943 to Frank & Rose (Vinci) Duca. Marge died peacefully at home on Hilton Head Island, SC surrounded by her loving family on October 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Words cannot express how much she'll be missed.
Marge enjoyed a full career in the real estate profession. She earned her broker's license in the late 1970's in Dutchess County, NY and eventually opened her own office All Seasons Real Estate. She later became a Licensed Certified Real Estate Appraiser and joined her husband John D. Dwyer in his business, Appraisal Services Company in Newburgh, NY. In 2001 Marge & John sold their business and moved to Hilton Head Island, where she fell in love with the SC Lowcountry. Both Marge & John were well known in their industry and were active real estate teachers in both NY & SC. Marge began selling real estate again in SC and was a member of the Hilton Head Assoc. of Realtors, MLS, & The Alliance Realty Group. She devoted countless hours to mentoring new professionals learning the business she loved. Marge always viewed her clients as more than a transaction. She took great pride in helping each one find their forever home & many became lifelong friends.
Marge was involved in many local Hilton Head community activities such as Volunteers in Medicine, The Red Hatters, the Hilton Head Plantation Women's Club, and the Women's Club of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, where she also greeted members for 9AM service, always welcoming friends and parishioners with her radiant smile and caring personality.
Family meant the world to Marge. Spread out across several states, she relished every family visit by creating a warm, inviting home and making memorable meals for everyone to gather around. When getting together in person wasn't possible, she quickly learned to stay connected with frequent FaceTime calls, online scrabble with grandchildren, and expressing her emotions in texting with a heart emoji.
She is survived by her loving husband John D. Dwyer & sons, Ernest Squarzini Jr. (Suzanne Ianni), Michael Squarzini (Melissa Squarzini), and Matthew Squarzini (Catherine Porzio). Marge was beloved by her 6 grandchildren, Justin Squarzini, Jared Squarzini, Peter Squarzini, Celia Squarzini, Summer Kellers & Skyler Kellers. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine Sussman (Elihu). Marge was pre-deceased by her brother Frank Duca (Carolyn).
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Friday 10/30 at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. Islandfuneralhome.com
.