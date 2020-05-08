|
|
Margaret E. "Peggy" Ackerman
Wassaic - Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Ackerman, 64, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Regional Hospice of Danbury following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Peggy worked as a secretary for the Taconic Developmental Disabilities Services Office in Wassaic, NY a career that spanned from 1974 until her retirement in October of 2017.
Born January 2, 1956 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late Robert, Sr. and Beverly J. (Killmer) Boyles. Peggy was a 1974 graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia, NY and received an associate's degree from Westchester Business Institute. On June 12, 1988 in Wassaic, she married Randy Ackerman. Mr. Ackerman died July 3, 2013. Peggy was a life member and former vice president and president of the Wassaic Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary serving for over 40 years. She was also a member of the CSEA and the Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia. She enjoyed playing Bingo and attending and marching with the Wassaic Ladies Auxiliary in local fireman's parades for many years, often seen leading the auxiliary proudly down the street and on to many "Best Overall" wins for her beloved department. Peggy was also a dedicated volunteer at the Thrift Shop in Dover Plains and was an avid reader in her spare time. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ackerman of Wassaic; her sister, Judith Curtis and her husband Sherrill of Amenia; two brothers, Robert Boyles, Jr. and his companion Carolyn Bosley of Wassaic and Gary Boyles of Dover Plains; her nephew, Russell Boyles of Wassaic and her daughter in law, Crystal Ackerman of Amenia; three grandchildren, Faith, Grace and Landen Ackerman and her great grandson, Elijah Spears of Wassaic. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by a son, Chadd Micheal Ackerman on July 21, 2018.
Graveside services and burial will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia, NY. Rev. Clarice Murphy will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence or to send a floral arrangement to the family please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com. Please adhere to the social distancing and facial covering guidelines if you plan to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wassaic Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary or Regional Hospice of Danbury.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020