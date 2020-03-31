|
Margaret E. Doty
Red Hook - Margaret E. Doty, 89, a lifelong Red Hook resident passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home.
Born on November 21, 1930, in Rhinebeck, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (White) Riddleburgh. Margaret lived her entire life in Red Hook and enjoyed sharing with everyone what Red Hook was like when she was a child. She graduated from Red Hook High School and was the Town Clerk of Red Hook for 27 years. She truly respected being Town Clerk, meeting and getting to know so many of the residents of Red Hook and finally retired in 2005 at the age of 75. Margaret was a devoted and generous parishioner of Christ Episcopal Church of Red Hook. She was an active supporter in many of the church events including working in the thrift shop and greeting customers with her warm and friendly smile. In addition to the church, Margaret was a member of the Red Hook Republican Committee and the Red Hook Seniors. She enjoyed all social gatherings in the community as it gave her the chance to see many of the residents who had become her friends over the years. She will truly be missed.
Margaret married William L. Doty on Sept. 11, 1954 at Christ Church in Red Hook. William L. predeceased her on January 30, 1994. Together they had three children.
Survived by her children, Lori E. Doty of Rhinebeck, NY and Lawrence W. (Janet) Doty of Saugerties, NY, in addition five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends.
In addition to her husband, William, Margaret was predeceased by her son, Keith Doty.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Christ Church of Red Hook.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020