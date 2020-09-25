Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth
Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth, 89, a Florida resident for the past eight years, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in North Fort Myers, Florida. She was born February 10, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Ernest and Goldonia Stoetzner, II, now deceased.
On June 19, 1955, she married Tom Wermuth, who predeceased her.
Margaret was a member of First Lutheran Church of Poughkeepsie. Prior to her retirement and move to Tennessee, she spent time as a Real Estate Salesperson and as the Assessor for the Town of Milan, NY. She loved sports, especially bowling and enjoyed watching NY Giants football and NY Mets baseball.
She is survived by her brother, Ernie Stoetzner, III of Hyde Park, NY; as well as two nephews and one niece, Ernie Stoetzner, IV (Kate), Eric Stoetzner (Donna); and Cindy Cassese (Marty). She also leaves behind three great nieces, Danielle Stoetzner, Gabrielle Stoetzner, and Erin Stoetzner and one great nephew, Jonah Cassese.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth are suggested to The American Cancer Society
