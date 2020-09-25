1/1
Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth

Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth, 89, a Florida resident for the past eight years, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in North Fort Myers, Florida. She was born February 10, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Ernest and Goldonia Stoetzner, II, now deceased.

On June 19, 1955, she married Tom Wermuth, who predeceased her.

Margaret was a member of First Lutheran Church of Poughkeepsie. Prior to her retirement and move to Tennessee, she spent time as a Real Estate Salesperson and as the Assessor for the Town of Milan, NY. She loved sports, especially bowling and enjoyed watching NY Giants football and NY Mets baseball.

She is survived by her brother, Ernie Stoetzner, III of Hyde Park, NY; as well as two nephews and one niece, Ernie Stoetzner, IV (Kate), Eric Stoetzner (Donna); and Cindy Cassese (Marty). She also leaves behind three great nieces, Danielle Stoetzner, Gabrielle Stoetzner, and Erin Stoetzner and one great nephew, Jonah Cassese.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Margaret Elizabeth Wermuth are suggested to The American Cancer Society, 4575 Via Royale, # 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved