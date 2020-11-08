Margaret H. Bell
Rhinebeck - On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Margaret H. Bell, loving wife, mother of two, passed away in her sleep at age 95 in Rhinebeck, New York.
She was born Margaret May Hummell, April 3, 1925 in Shandaken, New York, to Ward and Edna Hummell. She graduated Fleischmanns High School, Fleischmanns, New York in 1941 at age 16 and moved to Kingston, New York, where she worked as a bookkeeper at Doc's Garage and lived in a boarding house on St. James Street, along with several friends. She married Harold Lester Bell April 21, 1946. They lived most of their lives in the Hudson Valley and raised two sons, David and Alan.She is survived by her husband Hal, their sons David and Alan, their wives Moira and Rose, two granddaughters, Avery and Marisa, and one great granddaughter, Juna James Bell.
Margaret was a cheerleader in high school and from a young age loved to sing and dance, passions she shared with her husband Hal. She was a skilled seamstress who loved to make her own stylish clothes when she was young. They were devoted members of the New Hackensack Reformed Church in Wappingers Falls, New York, where they both sang in the choir for many years and shared their faith and fellowship with their most cherished friends. Margaret and Hal played bridge and golf, enjoyed rooting for the local baseball team, loved restaurants, and they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. (all 50 states), and to Europe and the Caribbean. She was a crack shot and proud member of the NRA. Everyone who knew her will always remember her quick wit and fantastic sense of humor.
Margaret said many times in her last years how grateful she was to have had a good family and a good life. Her family loved her very much and will miss her always.
A memorial service will be held at the New Hackensack Reformed Church in Wappingers Falls at a date to be determined.
