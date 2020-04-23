|
Margaret Hartig Cinkota
Northglenn, CO - Margaret Hartig Cinkota died April 16, 2020 at the Crossroads Senior Living Home in Northglenn, CO.
Peggy, as she always was known, was born in New York City on Feb. 23, 1929 to Charles Anthony Hartig Sr. and Elizabeth Schmidtke Hartig. In the 1940s, the family settled in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. the area in which Peggy lived for all but the final two years of her life. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. For 30 years, she was a receptionist at Dutton Lumber, and later worked as a licensing clerk in the Hyde Park Town Clerk's office. She was devoted to her faith and was a much beloved member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church where she could always be found in the same back pew at Sunday Mass. Peggy enjoyed volunteering her time to the church and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
She was predeceased by a brother Charles and a sister Catherine; her husband of 58 years, Carl "Charlie" Cinkota, and a daughter, Gail Ann Tornatore, who died in 1996.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Marissa Tornatore Ryan of Thornton, Co. who watched over Peggy in her final years, Marissa's husband, Scott Ryan, and Gail Ann's husband, John Tornatore, all of Thornton. In addition, she is survived by two nephews, Charles Hartig of Smithfield, Va. and Dennis Hartig of Virginia Beach, Va, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Peggy will be remembered by her legions of friends for her magnetic personality, her joyful smile, her proper manners and always being smartly dressed. She loved a round of golf with her husband and girlfriends, pampering her little red toy poodle Corky, taking the train to the city for Broadway matinees, Italian dinners at Coppola's Restaurant, breakfast after Mass at the Eveready Diner, and anything chocolate.
Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Church of Regina Coeli- https://reginacoelihydepark.com/donate
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020