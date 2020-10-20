Margaret Hutchings



The Villages - Margaret Mary Hutchings, age 72, died of acute myeloid leukemia on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family, at home in The Villages, Florida. Margaret is survived by her husband, Gerald Hutchings; her children, John Hutchings (Stacie) of Middletown, DE; Gerri Ann Bock (Laszlo) of Los Altos Hills, CA; and Patrick Hutchings (Stephanie) of San Antonio, TX; and her grandchildren, Paige, Lila, Emily, Mickey, and Annabelle. She is also survived by her siblings Peter Morley (Red Bank, NJ), Diane Morley (Gary Lichter), Morganton, NC, and John Morley (East Fishkill, NY); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and her older brother Thomas Morley (St.Louis, MO).



Margaret was born on April 26, 1948 in Yonkers, NY the youngest of five children to parents Kathleen and Michael Morley. She graduated from Gorton High School in 1967. After marrying her loving husband Gerry in 1970, she moved with her young family to the Town of Beekman, NY in 1976. There, she lived a full life for over 40 years before moving to central Florida in 2018. While raising her family in Beekman, Margaret worked for many years as a Bank Teller at the Key Bank branch in town. She also owned and operated a small business with her husband, volunteered at the local library, and was very involved with the civic life of her town. She knew everybody.



Margaret, or "Miggs", as she was known to her oldest friends, was a caring, generous, and fun-loving person who enjoyed getting together with friends, traveling to see her grandchildren, and reconnecting with her large, extended Irish family every few summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Her family and friends will miss her irreverent sense of humour, her easy laugh, and her ability to connect with everyone.



A service will be planned for 2021 when Margaret's friends and family can more easily gather. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for her friends to commit to a random act of kindness in her name.









