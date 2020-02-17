|
|
Margaret J. Lyons
Poughkeepsie - Margaret Joan Lyons, 93, a longtime resident of the City of Poughkeepsie died Friday, February 14th in Poughkeepsie.
Joan was a graduate of Shelton CT High School and the Eastman School of Dental Hygiene in Rochester, NY. She worked as a dental hygienist in the Poughkeepsie offices of Dr Kenneth Hollenbeck for many years. She was a member of St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, worked as an Election Day volunteer for numerous elections, participated in several women's golf leagues, and was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Born in Patterson, NY on August 10, 1926, she was the daughter of William & Kathryn Quinlan Hogan.
She was the beloved wife of George G Lyons, whom she married on April 8, 1950 at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. He pre-deceased her on July 29, 2000.
During their lifetime together, Joan and George enjoyed a wonderful family life and were surrounded by a truly remarkable group of friends with whom they shared many memorable social & family events.
She was pre-deceased by her two sisters: Patricia Havens on July 16, 2009 and Claire Hogan on August 19, 2009. The 3 Hogan sisters were truly inseparable.
Joan is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Gary & Susan Lyons of Briarcliff Manor, NY; Bill & Maureen Lyons of Nashua, NH; and Catherine & Stephen Thomas of Union Vale, NY. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren: Matthew (Anna), Paul (Kate) and Andrew (Ren) Lyons; Monica Lyons, Bridget (John) Ging, and Colleen (Brian) O'Connell; Gregg (Heather) and Grant (Sami) Thomas and Caitlyn (Nicholas) Canevari; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank Marian Rohde for the friendship and support she provided to Joan over the years and the staff at the Memory Unit at the Landing in Poughkeepsie.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7pm at the William G Miller Funeral & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue in Poughkeepsie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction NY. Burial will be in the family plot at St Denis.
Donations in Joan's memory can be made to the charitable organization of your choice. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020