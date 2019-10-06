|
Margaret Jarosch
Wappingers Falls - Margaret M. Jarosch, 70, a long-time resident of Wappingers Falls, died on September 29, 2019 at Duke University Hospital following a short illness.
Born in Bronxille on October 25, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Albin and Harriet (Hoey) Myslenski. Meg had worked as an administrative assistant for Lexington Center for Recovery in Poughkeepsie for 10 years until her retirement in 2018. She had previously worked for many years for the IBM Corporation.
Meg enjoyed reading and spending time with her family including her many great nieces and nephews. She loved, cared for and rescued many cats and dogs.
On June 16, 1984 in Tuckahoe, Meg married Reiner G. Jarosch who predeceased her on January 18, 2001. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by her brother, John A. Mylenski.
Meg is survived by her son, Daniel R. Jarosch of Poughkeepsie; her stepchildren, Shannon Foutch and Christopher Smead, their children, Cameron, Cheyanne, Cassandra and Chailynn Foutch, and Joscellynn Smead, and their grandchildren, Harper Foutch, Matthew Delema and Alexis Moen; her brother, Stephen P. Mylenski and his wife Carolyn of Tuckahoe; her sister-in-law, Katharine Mylenski of St. Augustine, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 26, at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019