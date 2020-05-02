|
Margaret Louise Chikeles
Beacon / Formerly of New Windsor, NY - Margaret Louise Chikeles, 86, a longtime New Windsor resident and recently 6-years of Beacon, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at the Wingate At Beacon Nursing Facility. She was born on December 5, 1933 in Highland, NY, daughter of the late George & Elizabeth 'Bessie' (Lent) Van Oyan; she was also a sister to 6 siblings.
On March 19, 1954, she married Nicholas Chikeles, who predeceased her after forty-three years of marriage.
"Mom was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially playing with her grandchildren. Her hobby was gardening with her favorite flower, Roses."
Margaret is survived by her daughter and son: Joanna Ross and her husband Neil; and Michael Chikeles and his wife Laurie. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Shane Chikeles, Alyssa Chikeles-Schimmel, Jamie McGuiness, Janine McGuiness and Robert McGuiness; and also her 5 great-grandchildren: Kylie Maloney, Alex Briggs-McGuiness, Sadi Schimmel, Hazel McGuiness and Gia McGuiness (*and two other great-grandchildren on the way).
"In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, the family of Margaret Louise Chikeles wishes to hold at a later date, a private gathering to celebrate & remember Her Life at the family's home".
