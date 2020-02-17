|
|
Margaret M. Bohlmann, 86, a 22-year resident of Hyde Park, and former longtime Poughkeepsie resident, died peacefully, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Ferncliff Nursing Home.
Mrs. Bohlmann was a homemaker, she loved and cherished her family.
Margaret enjoyed listening to her IRISH music and sharing stories with her friends and family.
Born in Keadue, County Roscommon, Ireland, on July 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Duignan.
Margaret immigrated to the United States on October 22, 1955.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Poughkeepsie and a member of the church choir, that she enjoyed immensely.
On October 3, 1958 in St. Mary's Church, New York City, she married John C. Bohlmann. Her beloved husband predeceased her on February 18, 2007.
She is survived by her son, John J. Bohlmann of Hyde Park; daughter-in-law, Robin J. Bohlmann of the Town of Poughkeepsie; daughter, Patrice M. Bohlmann- Jones and husband, Russell, of Poughkeepsie; grandson, Justin Bohlmann, and wife, Danielle; and two great-grandchildren, Emerson Rose and Avery Joshua; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ferdinand, of Homburg, Germany; and sisters-in-law, Irene Wieselhuber of Germany, and Elfriede Bohlmann of Florida.
In addition to her husband, Margaret was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua J. Bohlmann; her brother, Peter Duignan; sisters, Elizabeth Duignan, Anne McCabe, and Sr. Catherine Duignan; brother-in-law, Carl Bohlmann; and niece, Karleen Younger.
She was an amazing mother, and she cherished her family dearly and will forever be in our hearts.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM, Saturday, February 22nd, at St. James' Episcopal Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020