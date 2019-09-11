|
|
Margaret M. Brower
Wappingers Falls - Margaret M. Brower, 87, a lifelong resident of Wappingers Falls passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019. She was born in Poughkeepsie on February 14, 1932, the daughter of Catherine and Charles Collins. On January 31, 1951 she married the love of her life, William H. Brower, who predeceased her on March 15, 1980.
Margaret graduated from Wappingers Central High School where she enjoyed and exceled in women's sports. She was an active and committed parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls all her life. She retired from Marine Midland Bank after 25 years of service. She was a Past Grand Regent of the Court Queen of Peace, Catholic Daughters of the Americas (50 year member). Margaret was also a member of The Antique Study Club of Dutchess County. Margaret cherished the time spent with her closest girlfriends golfing, playing Bridge and enjoying birthday lunches.
Margaret was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Linda LeMon, Cold Spring and Nancy Balducci, Wappingers Falls; and her sons, William Brower of Hudson, FL and Kevin Brower (Cindy) of New Port Richey, FL. She leaves behind her five grandsons, William LeMon, Collin LeMon, Louis Balducci, Vincent Balducci and Sean Brower; and her two great grandsons, Nicolas and Benjamin LeMon. She is also survived by her sister, Kate Streck, and her brother, Joseph Collins.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Collins, her sister, Marie Ruffo, and her two sons-in-law, William LeMon and Louis Balducci.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Poor Clares of Wappingers Falls, 70 Nelson Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019