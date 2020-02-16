|
Margaret M. Durkin
Beacon - Margaret M. Durkin, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old.
Margaret was born on March 3, 1949 in Yonkers, the daughter of the late Mark and Margaret Brennan Cushin. She married Joseph Durkin on June 20, 1970. Joseph predeceased her on May 9, 2007. Margaret had worked as a nurse at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring and Hudson Valley Hospital in Peekskill.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Durkin and wife, Elizabeth, Brian Durkin and wife, Christine and Timothy Durkin and wife, Lanie; her grandchildren, Lee, Kara, Brennan, Abigail, Kayden, Connor and Tyler; her brother, Brian Cushin; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Anne DuBois and her brother, Mark Cushin.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020