Margaret M. Powers
Milford, CT. - Marjorie (Marge) Powers age 86 formerly from Yonkers and Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on October 14, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT surrounded by her family. Marge, as everyone knew her by that name, was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Lucy Deoria and James Powers on April 1, 1933. Marge enjoyed her crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and puzzle books. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends. She has a twin sister Joyce Spaun of Yonkers, NY. They were born on April fool's day in 1933. Pre-deceased by her brother Walter, James and sister Agnes (Galligan), Marge is survived by her four children, Debra Ziemer Wallace of Hyde Park, NY, Eileen McCormick and her husband Joseph (Mack) of El Paso, TX, Cathleen Haley and her husband James of Milford, CT and her son William Purdy of New Paltz, NY. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 4-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery in Yonkers, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to the . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019