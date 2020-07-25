Margaret Mary Brock (nee McGovern)
Berkeley Heights, NJ - Margaret Mary Brock (nee McGovern) of Berkeley Heights, NJ formerly of Hyde Park, NY and Scarsdale, NY, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 97.
Private services are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, 646 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights NJ. Burial will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. For more information or to express condolences, please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com
Margaret was born on May 1, 1923 in Bawnboy, County Cavan, Ireland to Elizabeth (nee Brady) and Peter McGovern, where she received her elementary and secondary education. During the WW II period, she studied nursing and earned an RN degree from Victoria Hospital School of Nursing, Blackpool, England and received a post graduate diploma in the nursing care of pulmonary diseases from Foster Green Hospital, Balmoral, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Called into Crown Service in the nursing branch of the British Royal Air Force, she was granted a commission, held the rank of Senior Sister (equivalent to Flight Lieutenant), and treated RAF airmen suffering lung injuries.
Margaret joined overseas registered nurses and immigrated to the United States in 1954. She worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio before coming to New York City in 1955 to work at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and earn her Registered Professional Nurse License from the State University of New York. She married her beloved late husband James P. Brock in 1957 and raised their five children in Hyde Park, NY. She became a U.S. citizen in 1960.
From 1964-1986 she worked part-time as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY and performed limited private duty assignments until 1996. For almost 40 years, she was a communicant of the Regina Coeli Parish in Hyde Park. In 2006, Margaret moved to Garth Road, Scarsdale, where she was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish. In 2016 she moved to Berkeley Heights, NJ to live with her daughter Monica's family.
Margaret and James enjoyed travel. Summers to the Maine coastline with family and walks along the Marginal Way in Ogunquit were amongst their favorites. They visited many Caribbean islands with her son Timothy and his family, and they were thrilled by a Regina Coeli-organized pilgrimage trip to the Holy Land in the 1980's.
Margaret is survived by her five children and their spouses: Timothy Brock of Tuckahoe, NY, Monica Brock and husband Larry Fronzo of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Gregory Brock and wife Dr. Mary Kane of Cos Cob, CT, Julie Belva and husband Robert of Hillsdale, NJ and Matthew Brock of Hoboken, NJ; her 12 grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Brock, Paula, Mairead, Fiona, Aisling and Aidan Brock, Kyra, Matt and Emma Belva and Gregory and Veronika Fronzo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Relief Services (http://www.crs.org
).