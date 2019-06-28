Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
4 Lavelle Road
Amenia, NY
Burial
Following Services
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Amenia, NY
Margaret McEnroe Wilcox


1936 - 2019
Margaret McEnroe Wilcox Obituary
Margaret McEnroe Wilcox

Amenia - Margaret McEnroe Wilcox, 82, a lifelong resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sharon Hospital following an extended and valiant battle with cancer. Margaret had a 42-year career in banking serving as the former manager of the Millerton National Bank. She later worked as Loan Officer, Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Salisbury Bank and Trust Co. in Salisbury, CT retiring in 1999.

Born on July 4, 1936 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Leo E. McEnroe, Sr. and Dorothy (Belter) McEnroe. Margaret was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Elementary School and Amenia High School class of 1954. On October 22, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY, she married Gerald E. Wilcox who survives at home. Mrs. Wilcox was a lifelong communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY.

In addition to her loving husband, Margaret is survived by two brothers, Joseph F. McEnroe and his wife, Barbara, of Amenia, NY and James R. McEnroe and his wife, Abigail, of Burlington Flats, NY and a sister, Dorothy M. Casey of Kent, CT. She is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents, Margaret was predeceased by a brother, Leo E. McEnroe, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019
