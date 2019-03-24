|
Margaret Millard
PLEASANT VALLEY - Margaret Swint Millard, 84 of Pleasant Valley passed away on Friday, March 22 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Staten Island, NY on April 20,1934, she was the daughter of Lee and Caroline Scott Swint.
She was a graduate of Arlington High School and worked in child care.
On October 30, 1954 at Lyall Memorial Federated Church in Millbrook, Margaret married Robert "Lippy" Millard. Mr. Millard predeceased her on June 10, 2010.
Margaret was a member of Pleasant Valley Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary for 65 years. She was involved in coaching baseball, was a 4H leader, a Cub Scouts den mother and taught Sunday school at Pleasant Valley UMC.
Margaret is survived by her 3 children; Robert Millard Jr. and wife Pearl of Hyde Park, Rhonda Millard-Gessner and husband Steve of Pleasant Valley, Richard Millard and wife Bonnie of Red Hook; her 8 grandchildren, Corrine, Renee, Amber, Tara, Ryan, and Cody Millard, Kristyn Gessner, and Crystal White; her 7 great grandchildren, Andrew, Tiyana and Elijah Anderson, Kennedy, Griffin, Keith Michael Di Palo and Alexis Beckman; and her daughter-in-law Karen Millard of Hopewell Junction. She was predeceased by her son Raymond Millard in 2018.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27 from 5-8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 pm during the visitation. Interment will be private in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Pleasant Valley Ladies Auxiliary.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 24, 2019