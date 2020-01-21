Services
Margaret (McGrath) Ostrander


1930 - 2020
Margaret (McGrath) Ostrander Obituary
Margaret (McGrath) Ostrander

Margaret (McGrath) Ostrander passed away on January 14, 2020 in Richardson, Texas after a brief illness. She was 89.

Margaret was born on July 3, 1930, and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1948. She married Jim Ostrander in 1953. They were parishioners of St. Mary's Catholic Church until she and her family relocated to Richardson, Texas in 1977. They were members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Richardson. She always cared deeply about Poughkeepsie and her friends there. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim Ostrander, in 1999.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in law, Michelle and Stephen Kranz, Kathleen and Steve Evans, Suzanne and Doug Marquis, Joanne and Scott Heston, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rowlett, Rev. Jonathan Austin, Celebrant.

Online condolences may be made at: www.Sparkmanrichardson.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
