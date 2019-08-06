Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Manny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. Manny


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. Manny Obituary
Margaret P. Manny

OldTappan, N.J. - Margaret P. Manny, 86, of Old Tappan, N.J., passed away Friday, August 1, 2019 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

Formerly of Wappingers Falls, she was born May 27, 1933 to Mario and Emilia Paggi. She graduated from Mt. St. Mary Academy, Newburgh, and the College of St. Rose, Albany. Hired as an engineer at IBM, Poughkeepsie, and later became a manager at the IBM Research Center, Yorktown Heights. Margaret retired from IBM Research after reaching 25 years of service in 1998. She was an exceptional female scientist for her generation and authored many papers and patents while employed at IBM Research. She married Robert J. Manny on October 12, 1957. Margaret and Bob lived for many years in the Poughkeepsie area until they moved to Mahopac, N.Y.. They enjoyed hiking, traveling and camping with their sons. Margaret and Bob were members of St. John the Evangelist Church, Mahopac, where she worked in the food pantry.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband Robert, and brothers and sisters, Hugo, William, Raymond, Clotilde, Marie and Anne Leonard. Margaret is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife Jannette, Michael, and life partner Anna, four grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, a brother, Joseph E. Paggi, and a sister, Joan P. Moruzzi, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Charch, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now