Margaret P. Manny
OldTappan, N.J. - Margaret P. Manny, 86, of Old Tappan, N.J., passed away Friday, August 1, 2019 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.
Formerly of Wappingers Falls, she was born May 27, 1933 to Mario and Emilia Paggi. She graduated from Mt. St. Mary Academy, Newburgh, and the College of St. Rose, Albany. Hired as an engineer at IBM, Poughkeepsie, and later became a manager at the IBM Research Center, Yorktown Heights. Margaret retired from IBM Research after reaching 25 years of service in 1998. She was an exceptional female scientist for her generation and authored many papers and patents while employed at IBM Research. She married Robert J. Manny on October 12, 1957. Margaret and Bob lived for many years in the Poughkeepsie area until they moved to Mahopac, N.Y.. They enjoyed hiking, traveling and camping with their sons. Margaret and Bob were members of St. John the Evangelist Church, Mahopac, where she worked in the food pantry.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband Robert, and brothers and sisters, Hugo, William, Raymond, Clotilde, Marie and Anne Leonard. Margaret is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife Jannette, Michael, and life partner Anna, four grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, a brother, Joseph E. Paggi, and a sister, Joan P. Moruzzi, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Charch, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 6, 2019