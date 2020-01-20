|
|
Margaret Purcell
Wappingers Falls - Margaret Helen Purcell, a local area resident since 1995 and formerly of Yonkers, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill. She lived to be 105 years old.
Daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen (Carney) Carey, Margaret was born in Yonkers on September 6, 1914. On April 9, 1939, she married James Purcell at St. Joseph's Church in Yonkers. She was predeceased by her husband on July 21, 1958.
Margaret worked as a clinical assistant for the Westchester County Department of Health for many years, retiring in 1976. She was a charter member of the Loretta Joyce Division of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She enjoyed knitting and was especially proud of the many prayer shawls she had donated throughout the years.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Morrison & her husband Edward of Fishkill; her daughter, Margaret Hurley of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Kerry Maines & her husband Brian, Bridget Krenrich & her husband Michael, Dr. Timothy Hurley, DDS, Catherine LaGasse & her husband Samuel, and Claire Hurley; her great-grandchildren, Devin, Riley, Madeline, and Charlotte; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was also predeceased by her daughter, Eileen Chase; two sons-in-law, John Hurley and Paul Chase; her sister, Alice Duffy; and her brother, John Carey.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street Fishkill. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Yonkers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nora Cronin Presentation Academy, 69 Bayview Terrace, Newburgh, NY 12550 (www.noracroninpresentationacademy.org).
For online tributes, you can visit Margaret's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020