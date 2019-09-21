Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery
Lloyd, NY
Margaret (Passante) Schaffert


1933 - 2019
Margaret (Passante) Schaffert Obituary
Margaret (Passante) Schaffert

New Paltz - Margaret (Passante) Schaffert, 86 of New Paltz, passed away on Tuesday, September 17 at home. She was born on April 6, 1933 to the late Anna and Paul Passante and throughout the years has lived in Highland, New Paltz and Ocala, FL.

On December 31, 1969 she married the love of her life, Ernest Schaffert, who predeceased her in 2018.

Margaret spent many years as a secretary and teller at the First National Bank of Highland and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to concerts with Ernie when they lived in Florida. After retiring, her and Ernie moved to Ocala, FL, where they lived for 28 years, before moving back to New York in 2015.

She is survived by sons Philip Campala of New Paltz; David Campala & wife, Tina, of Highland. Larry Schaffert & wife Pam of Myersville, MD; Gary Schaffert & wife Josephine of Silver Spring, MD; Bonnie Elliott & husband Ben of Reston, VA; Mary Beth Lowry & husband Mike of Boonsboro, MD. Grandchildren Cecilia Campala, Angela, Allison, Krista, Lisa, Matthew & Jesse Schaffert; Rachel Lowry Sullivan & Ellie Lowry and two great-grandchildren Faith Stevens & Marilyn Tomalewski; her sister, Rosalie Marinucci of Highland and brother Paul Passante of Mount Bethel, PA and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was predeceased by her siblings, Neil, Matt, Eddie, Henry, Ernie, Augie and Julius Passante; Janet Auringer and Marion Kusmuk and son, Mark Schaffert.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 38 Main St., Highland. A Funeral Home services will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 10:30 am. Interment will immediately follow at the Union Cemetery of Lloyd.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
