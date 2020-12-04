Margaret Stephen Reed
Ancram - Margaret Stephen Reed, formerly of Ancram, New York passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Geer Nursing Home in Canaan, Connecticut. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents George and Martha (Daly) Stephen, her brother, Walter Stephen and son - in - law Patrick Hoysradt.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Fay William Reed who resides at Geer Village in Canaan, Connecticut. In addition to her husband, Margaret is survived by her children, Michael (Beth) Reed of Austin, TX, Nancy (Tim) Lynch of Tivoli, NY, Pamela Hoysradt of Portland, OR, Mark (Julie) Reed of Hillsdale, NY, Jean Harpp of Red Hook, NY and Robert (Pam) Reed of Germantown, NY. Margaret is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place from the Parish of Our Lady of Hope in Copake Falls, NY with Rev. George Brennan officiating.
Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mad to Memorial Processing, Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - 9959,
Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Copake NY.
.