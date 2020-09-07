Hi Kathy,

I want to express my deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your mom.

She certainly was a terrific lady. I remember you very clearly from Holy Trinity School and that you were always very friendly to me. That's the way I remember you.

I will say prayers for you and your family. May the Lord bless you and your family during this difficult time.



Sincerely

Jim Morgan ( Morgan Twins- John)

Holy Trinity School



Classmate