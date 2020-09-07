Margaret (Peggy) Togna
Formerly of Poughkeepsie - Margaret (Peggy) Togna, 94, passed away on September 2nd at Park Place Center in Monmouth Junction, NJ. She was born to the late John and Mary Hrubochak on July 7, 1926 in Barnesboro, PA.
Peggy married Albert (Al) Togna on July 13, 1947 in Poughkeepsie, NY and together they raised 4 children. If you were a family member, neighbor, friend or even an acquaintance, you were the recipient of their hospitality. Homemade food was an integral part of their generosity which they shared in the kitchen, the formal dining room, the extended porch or even hanging out by the backyard pool. Peggy developed a unique cuisine that incorporated Al's Italian ancestry with her Slovak one. Often you got a whiff of Halupki (Slovak pigs in a blanket) along with lasagna or gnocchi cooking in the kitchen. If you visited in the spring you often encountered Hrudka (Slovak egg ball) hanging in the hallways, drying out in preparation for Easter breakfast. If you were fortunate to be in Peg's sights when you were ill you most certainly got a container of one of her homemade nurturing soups.
Peggy loved to socialize and often you would find her bowling or playing bocce with their respective leagues. She accumulated a number of trophies. She was also an avid vegetable gardener. One of her favorite things was to discover zucchinis she had missed picking that turned into bat sized treasures. She collected them and gave them as gifts.
When it became time to give back to the community she was first in line. She volunteered at Holy Trinity Church, St. Francis Hospital and the Nearly New, all in Poughkeepsie.
In 2012 Peg and Al moved to Brandywine Senior Living in Princeton, NJ to live near 3 of their children. Al passed away in 2013 shortly before their 66th wedding anniversary.
Peggy is survived by her daughter and son in-law Diane and Richard Sheridan from Wakefield, RI, her son Larry Togna from Warminster, PA, her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Rick Woodward from Harleysville, PA and her son and daughter-in-law Paul and Monica Togna from Allentown, NJ, as well as 8 grandchildren (Melissa, Caleb, Nick, Ryan, Amanda, Lou, Sam, Robert) and 2 great-grandchildren (Piper and Callie). She is also survived by 3 sisters, Pauline and Helen Przybocki, Catherine Stanek and 1 brother, Paul Hrubochak.
In addition to her beloved husband, she was also predeceased by 4 sisters: Ann Vasiloff, Mary Philips, Elizabeth Petit, Veronica Funyak and 2 brothers, John and Michael Hrubochak.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a private burial and no service at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Timothy Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.