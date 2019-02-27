|
|
Margie Davis
Poughkeepsie - Margie Strothers - Davis, was bom September 2, 1937 to Emma Bomar and Samuel Strothers in Newburgh, NY, where she grew up and attended Newburgh City Schools. It was there she found her love for Drum Corp., marching with MAX, an all girls drum and Bugle Corp. Later in life she moved to Beacon, NY residing with her Aunt Mary and Uncle Carl. That is where she met and married Leon B. Davis lst. Margie was employed by Highland Hospital, Castle Point VA in Beacon, A&E Transport, First Student and Abilities First in Poughkeepsie, NY. Margie's love for Drum Corp span through many corps and throughout her family. She has done everything from banner carrier, twirler, transporter, staff member, water supplier and marcher. She has marched with or helped various corps; 20th century Limited, Locomotion, Westchester Brassman, Kingmans, Heart of Hudson Valley, Royal Court, Mid- Hudson Rivermen and the All Stars among many more.
Margie is survived by her sister Evelyn King of Newburgh, NY; daughters Adelia Davis of Poughkeepsie, NY, Helen Haymes - Davis of Jonesboro, Atlanta, GA, Cecilia Davis of Poughkeepsie, NY; son Leon B. Davis II, of Poughkeepsie, NY; spouse Leon B. Davis 1st. of Philadelphia, PA, along with I I grandchildren, Charlene Sypher , Jay, Lorenzo, Cheryl, Lance Gladson, Brittany Seeden, Eric, Victoria, Amanda Haymes, Marquise Selage; 9 great grandchildren, Dajahnea, Alejah, Ziara Daniels, Jelani, Laniya, Sanalh Gladson, Anastasia Gladson -Powers, Javon, Jaelyn Martin and Isiah Haymes and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Margie was pre-deceased by 6 brothers; Theron, Samuel, Carl, Jerome Strothers, Dave and Lucious, Elijah Bomar and I Granddaughter Nicole Haymes- Martin. On behalf of the family we greatly appreciate, the thoughts, kind words and prayers. Keep in step mom. WE LOVE YOU!
Calling hour will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, 9-10am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial to follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019