Marguerite Marie Johnson
Poughkeepsie - Marguerite Marie Johnson lived a life of philanthropy and compassion. To know Marguerite was to know kindness, generosity and a big heart. She gave much, and asked for little in return. On February 26, at Westchester Medical Center, Marguerite left the world peacefully and in her sleep. She was 60.
Born in New York City, Marguerite moved with her parents and brother to Dutchess County in 1963 - initially to Pleasant Valley and then Wappingers Falls. She attended public schools in Wappingers, and graduated as an honors student from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1977. Marguerite went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Smith College in 1981 and earned graduate degrees from Bryn Mawr and Harvard. Marguerite was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Links. Throughout her entire adult life Marguerite devoted her career to philanthropy and compassion. She worked for the Robert Wood Johnson and Kellogg Foundations, the Rose Community Foundation in Denver and the American Red Cross in Alabama. Her last paid position was as a young child wellness expert with the Alabama Partnership for Children. For the last two years, Marguerite returned to Wappingers and lived with and supported her parents Jeh and Norma Johnson. She cherished her pets, all of which were rescue animals. She loved Star Trek and all things Alicia Keys. She knew and celebrated her African American heritage, and felt a spiritual bond with her ancestors. If a life on Earth is measured by what you give and not what you receive, Marguerite was a consequential, very rich woman.
Marguerite is survived by her father, retired architect and Vassar College lecturer Jeh V. Johnson, her mother Norma Johnson, her brother the former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh C. Johnson, her sister-in-law Susan DiMarco, her nephew Jeh C. Johnson Jr., her niece Natalie Marguerite Johnson and a host of family, friends and sorority sisters.
Funeral services will occur at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7, at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 Carroll Street, Poughkeepsie. Flowers should be directed to the church.
