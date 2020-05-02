|
Marguerite Marino
DOVER PLAINS, NY -
Marguerite Marino, 102, a four-year resident of Pawling, NY and formerly a 36-year resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pawling, NY. Born on January 3, 1918 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Fortunate (Gisonna) Aurora. On August 6, 1940 in White Plains, NY, she married Dominic Marino who died December 12, 1994.
Mrs. Marino was a member of the Dover-Wingdale Senior Citizens and the Dover Red Hat Society.
She is survived by four children, Robert Marino and his wife, Lisa, of Pawling, NY; Louis Marino, and his wife, Diane, of Warwick, NY; Dominic Marino and his wife, Nancy, of West Virginia and a daughter, Lucretia Viarette and her husband, Michael, of Florida. Mrs. Marino is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, Frank, Joseph and Salvatore Aurora and four sisters, Frances Stagliano, Victoria Bianco, Connie Perrone and Nancy Marrone.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery, North Nellie Hill Rd., Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020