Marguerite R. DiPelesi
December 9th, 1942-February 19th, 2020
Born Marguerite Romero on December 9th, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Ralph and Genevieve Romero, Marguerite loved art, books, and music especially opera. An advocate for animals, she was known to rescue and raise many on her small farm in Upstate New York. Her thirst for knowledge and adventure led her around the world to Europe and Africa, onto long hikes into the mountains and numerous cross-country treks. Marguerite attended Manhattan Community College and NYU, became a Registered Nurse and touched countless lives in her 30 year career. Marguerite enjoyed Civil War re-enacting with her husband James DiPelesi before his passing in 2014. She is survived by her brother Stephen Romero and his family, her 4 children Christine Katsaitis, Frederick Mark Thomas and his wife Lorraine Thomas, Anastasia Thomas and her husband Sherwood Thomas, Randall Romero-Mistretta and her husband Baldo Mistretta. Marguerite has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Memorial to be held on
Tuesday, February 25th, 2020
at Torsones Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
845-691-2281
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020