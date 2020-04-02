|
Maria Aiello
Wappingers Falls - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Maria Assunta Aiello, of Wappingers Falls, NY, on March 31, 2020 at the age of 84.
Maria is survived by her husband, John Aiello, sons Joseph Aiello (Nancy) and Anthony Aiello (John), and daughter Lisa Aiello Nafe (Ben). Her spirit continues through her grandchildren Christina, Jennifer, Lucas and Ann Marie. She is also survived by her sister, Caroline DeMelis, her brother, Tony DeSantis and his wife Lucy along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded by her brother, Luigi DeSantis.
Maria was born to the late Giuseppe and Giulia (DePasquale) DeSantis on January 1st, 1936 in Alanno, Italy. She moved to America in 1955 when she was 18 years old. She married John Aiello on June 12, 1960. She worked at Kemp and Beatley in Wappingers Falls for many years before starting her own business. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends, as we gathered around the table, to eat one of her amazing Italian meals that included so much of her love, which we always said was her "special" ingredient. "Buon Appetito" is what she would always say. Every morning at 4 am you could find her in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals for the day. She loved to garden, cook, spend time with family and friends and dance, dance, dance. Her heart was kind and her love unconditional. She opened her heart to everyone she came in contact with. Everyone that met her would be forever touched by her light. She had a true passion for life and was always full of energy that you saw in her beautiful smile. She lived life to the fullest, and is deeply loved and will be truly missed. As we went through old photographs and memories we found a quote she loved: "Life is not the amount of breaths you take, It's the moments that take your breath away". She filled our lives with so many of those moments.
There will be no viewing or mass at this time. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be postponed until a later date. At this time, we appreciate your prayers and condolences. In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, the family requests that people make donations in support of The .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020