Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Calabrese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Calabrese


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Calabrese Obituary
Maria Calabrese

Hyde Park - Maria G. Calabrese, 95, a long-time resident of Hyde Park, passed away at her home, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Born on August 28, 1923 in Manhattan, New York, Maria was the daughter of late Bernardino and Carla D'Alessio.

Maria was a dressmaker in New York City for many years and enjoyed making clothes for her family. She belonged to the Hyde Park Craft Club and found joy in making things for others.

Maria loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. She was an avid Yankees fan and could be found at home every night watching Wheel of Fortune. Maria enjoyed watching old movies, reading, singing, dancing the Lindy Hop, and listening to Frank Sinatra. She loved the company of her family and friends and fond memories that she always recounted include her days spent at Orchard Beach and her loving years with family in Pine Plains.

On June 26, 1949 in the Bronx, Maria married her predeceased sweetheart, Primo Calabrese.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Maryann C. Russell, and her husband, Gary Russell of Staatsburg; her grandchildren, Gina Russell of Manhattan, Laura Bascue (husband Charles) of South Glens Falls, Crystal Van Gaasbeck (husband Scott) of Brooktondale, Angela Kader (husband Todd) of Buffalo; and her loving brother, Carmine D'Alessio of Yorktown Heights. Maria was predeceased by her parents, by her son, Edward Angelo Calabrese, and her brothers, Renato D'Alessio, Albert D'Alessio, and Jimmie D'Alessio.

Friends and relatives may call from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park, NY. Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with the Rev. Michael Morris, officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now