Maria Calabrese
Hyde Park - Maria G. Calabrese, 95, a long-time resident of Hyde Park, passed away at her home, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born on August 28, 1923 in Manhattan, New York, Maria was the daughter of late Bernardino and Carla D'Alessio.
Maria was a dressmaker in New York City for many years and enjoyed making clothes for her family. She belonged to the Hyde Park Craft Club and found joy in making things for others.
Maria loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. She was an avid Yankees fan and could be found at home every night watching Wheel of Fortune. Maria enjoyed watching old movies, reading, singing, dancing the Lindy Hop, and listening to Frank Sinatra. She loved the company of her family and friends and fond memories that she always recounted include her days spent at Orchard Beach and her loving years with family in Pine Plains.
On June 26, 1949 in the Bronx, Maria married her predeceased sweetheart, Primo Calabrese.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Maryann C. Russell, and her husband, Gary Russell of Staatsburg; her grandchildren, Gina Russell of Manhattan, Laura Bascue (husband Charles) of South Glens Falls, Crystal Van Gaasbeck (husband Scott) of Brooktondale, Angela Kader (husband Todd) of Buffalo; and her loving brother, Carmine D'Alessio of Yorktown Heights. Maria was predeceased by her parents, by her son, Edward Angelo Calabrese, and her brothers, Renato D'Alessio, Albert D'Alessio, and Jimmie D'Alessio.
Friends and relatives may call from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park, NY. Funeral services will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with the Rev. Michael Morris, officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 24 to July 28, 2019