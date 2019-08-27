|
Maria Carmen delRio
Poughquag - Maria Carmen delRio, 87, passed away at her home in Poughquag, NY on July 1, 2019.
Formerly of Woodside, NY, she has been a resident of Poughquag for 43 years. Born in La Corunia, Spain on July 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Pedro and Manuela (Lopez) Diaz, and the wife of the late Joseph delRio who predeceased her on April 8, 2017.
She was a self-employed seamstress who loved cooking for her family and gardening.
She is survived by her three sons, James and his life partner Susan of Doylestown, PA, Peter of Alaska, and Joseph and his wife Allison of Pleasant Valley, NY; her sister, Herminda Hughes of Holmes, NY; five grandchildren, Thomas, Christina, James Jr, Jack, and Lauren delRio; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Denis Church on Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction, NY. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or on-line at .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 27, 2019