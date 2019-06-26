Services
Coffey Funeral Home Inc.
91 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY 10591
(914) 631-0983
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
130 Beekman Avenue
Sleepy Hollow, NY
View Map
Resources
1957 - 2019
Maria E. Suarez Obituary
Maria E. Suarez

Wappingers Falls - Maria E. Suarez of Wappingers Falls died June 24, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Born in Cardenas, Cuba on March 26, 1957, she was the daughter of Rene Alberto Urbano Diaz de Arce and Olga Gonzalez. She came to the United States with her family when she was 10 years old and grew up in Ossining.

On July 31, 1976, she married Jorge Suarez in St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow.

Maria had been working for Cartus Realty in Danbury, CT at the time of her illness.

She is survived by her loving husband Jorge, her beloved son George and her dear sisters Olga Marquese, Vivian Rodriguez and Gina Hsbun.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home 91 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591 on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be Friday at St. Teresa of Avila Church 130 Beekman Avenue Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 at 10:00. Interment will follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. To leave condolences visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019
