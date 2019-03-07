Maria "Mary" Givas



Poughkeepsie - Maria "Mary" Givas, 91 of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on March 4, 2019 at home. She was born on July 12, 1927 in Montreal Canada, the daughter of Nicholas & Efpraxia Moskuolinathis. She married Peter T. Givas on September 8, 1956 in Montreal, Canada. He survives at home. Maria was a Teacher in the Wappingers Central School District at Evans Grade School for many years.



She was a member of the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie, NY where she was very involved with the Philoptochos Society, Evie Society, past Choir Director and the Bible Study Group. Maria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed vacationing with family and friends especially going to the shore and was a loving and open person.



Survivors include her sons: Thomas (Lynn) Givas of Syracuse, NY; Nicholas Givas at home and Stephen Givas of Rochester, NY. Brothers include Ted Bay of Valley Forge, PA and James Bay of Brockville, Ontario, Canada. Grandchildren include: Stephanie Sheedy, Peter Givas, Nicholas Givas and great-granddaughter: Jane Givas. There are several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Saturday, March9, 2019, 2-6 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services are Monday Morning, March 11, 2019 at 10:30AM in the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 So. Grand Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow in the Poughkeepsie rural Cemetery. Memorial Donations may go to: Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 So. Grand Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019