|
|
Maria H. Mersinger
Beacon - Maria H. Mersinger, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on December 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh surrounded by loving family. She was 94 years old.
Maria was born on February 7, 1925 in Lisbon, Portugal the daughter of the late Mario Battista Lopes De Amorim and Lucie Hedwig Margarethe Struck. She was raised in Germany and Holland. Maria was an incredibly strong woman, having survived World War II. She was also incredibly dedicated to everyone in her life.
She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Newburgh. She was a member of All Sport for over 25 years and also Germania of Poughkeepsie. Maria also loved ceramics and crafts. She was an Activity Director for the City of Beacon for 10 years.
Maria was predeceased by her husband, John W. Mersinger, her life partner, Fred Novak and her son, Mario Mersinger.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Frances Miller; her son, Thomas Mersinger; her grandchildren, Jo Jo, Melanie, Christina (Billy), Heather and Heika; her great granddaughter, Anastasia as well as 8 other great grandchildren; her sister, Heika Urlich; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, December 21 from 2:30 to 6 p.m.at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Mossl.
Memorial donations in memory of Maria may be made to either or Dutchess County SPCA.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019