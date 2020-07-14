Maria J. Knight
Hyde Park - Maria J. Knight, 67, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center at New York.
Born on April 22, 1953 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of Casimir J. Kozarski and Janina H. Orzechowski Kozarski. She married Wilbert "John" Knight on June 22, 1975. John survives at home.
Maria was devoted to her work as the Church Office Administrator at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Poughkeepsie where she also chaired the FELC Worship & Music Committee before losing her courageous fight with cancer. Prior to that she had served for many years as Church Secretary and Sunday School teacher at St. Timothy's Lutheran in Hyde Park. A gifted singer, she often presented sing-a-longs for cognitively disabled adults. Maria received a tremendous amount of joy participating in the FELC Choir. Guided by her faith, she was also an active advocate for peace and justice issues and deeply committed to ecumenical and interfaith cooperation. She had a particular gift for nurturing deep and abiding friendships. Maria earned her BS in Art Education from SUNY New Paltz. She taught art at a private religious school before becoming the manager and buyer for The Craftsman. Maria also worked as an assistant to a jewelry maker, cutting floral shapes from sheets of silver. Later she designed a line of hand painted and dyed silk scarfs that she sold through Silk Studio Maria, her online store.
A devoted wife and loving mother, Maria is survived by her beloved husband, John Knight, Hyde Park, two loving sons, Christopher H. Knight, Ithaca, NY; Peter L. Knight, Somerville, MA, her brother, Thaddeus (Ted) Kozarski of Nokonis, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Richard & Diane Kozarski, Teaneck, NJ; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth & Davor Skrabonja, Fairlawn, NJ; and two nieces, Eva Kozarski, Bergenfield, NJ; Lydia Skrabonja, Boston, MA.
Maria experienced great joy watching her boys, Christopher and Peter, participate in soccer and swimming events. One could always hear her cheering. Arriving at a NCAA National Swim Meet without a ticket, Maria volunteered as a timer and got to view Peter swim from the "best seat in the house," the swim deck. Maria followed her son Christopher's professional development as a videographer. She was most happy to view his international projects and delighted in watching him grow into a respected documentary filmmaker and a caring adult. She also delighted in Peter's spirit of entrepreneurship and impressive career advancement in the business world. Maria always found time to attend husband John's performances with various symphony orchestras and bands. She was his #1 fan.
In keeping with Maria's wishes, cremation has taken place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will plan a public memorial service in the future.
Maria's family respectfully requests that memorial donations, in lieu of flowers be sent to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 325 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give
.
.