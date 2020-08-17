Maria Milani
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Maria Milani, 57, died on August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. An area resident for 30 years, she previously lived in Yonkers.
Maria was born on July 4, 1963 in the Bronx. She was a 1981 graduate of Our Lady of Victory Academy in Dobbs Ferry and earned her Associates Degree from Berkeley College in White Plains.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristina Milani of Newburgh and Francesca Milani of Hopewell Junction; the love of her life, her grandson, Matthew Volpe; her mother, Connie Barbone and her husband Jerry of Elmwood Park, NJ; her sister, Luanne Principe; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends, especially the entire Keane family. Maria was predeceased by her father, Anthony Principe.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Private burial will be at St. Denis Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Maria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hudson Valley Hospice. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuenralhome.com
.