1/1
Maria Milani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Milani

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Maria Milani, 57, died on August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. An area resident for 30 years, she previously lived in Yonkers.

Maria was born on July 4, 1963 in the Bronx. She was a 1981 graduate of Our Lady of Victory Academy in Dobbs Ferry and earned her Associates Degree from Berkeley College in White Plains.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristina Milani of Newburgh and Francesca Milani of Hopewell Junction; the love of her life, her grandson, Matthew Volpe; her mother, Connie Barbone and her husband Jerry of Elmwood Park, NJ; her sister, Luanne Principe; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends, especially the entire Keane family. Maria was predeceased by her father, Anthony Principe.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Private burial will be at St. Denis Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Maria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hudson Valley Hospice. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuenralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved