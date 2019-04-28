|
Maria Ortiz Hernandez
Highland - Maria Ortiz Hernandez, 71, a longtime Beacon resident and recently of Highland, passed away on April 26, 2019. Born on March 27, 1948 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
Wife of Santiago Hernandez; Mother of 7, and survived by 4, Migdalia, David, Rose & Antonio; She was a grandmother to 18, great-grandmother to 25, and a great-great-grandmother to 2.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30 from 1-4 & 6-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. Funeral Services and Interment will take place days later at Pepino Memorial Park, San Sebastián, PR. To offer a personal condolence to the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019