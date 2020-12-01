Maria T. Bertola
(1932-2020) Maria Teresa Bertola, 88, of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, November 30th.
She was born a twin with her late sister, Elda, on January 8, 1932 in Montorso, Vicenza in Italy to Antonio and Norina Zorzi. She knew war and famine but always spoke fondly of her homeland and the life her mother worked so hard to provide for her and her sister. In 1947 she came to Wappingers Falls with her family while leaving behind the love of her life, Augusto Bertola, with a promise to return and be married. In 1953, she fulfilled that promise. Upon returning to the U.S. Maria and Augusto established their home and family in Wappingers Falls.
Maria worked most of her life as a seamstress. She was a tailor in the men's department at J.C. Penney Co. and also did alterations from her home. Sewing was always her passion and she was very talented in creating and designing women's clothing. Those that knew her said she had "golden hands", as she could take a piece of cloth and turn it into a fashionable design with a custom fit. She made sure her children and grandchildren always looked tailored in their Sunday best. She even designed and made her daughter's wedding gown along with all the bridesmaids' dresses.
Maria, also affectionately known as Teresa, Tessie, Nonna, and Bia, maintained her close knit family as her pride and joy. She loved cooking for them and a Sunday dinner together with the whole family was a must. She gave true meaning to the phrase "Nonna's house: Where cousins become best friends". From her two children she was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Maria was a deeply religious woman filled with faith which she instilled in her own children as well. She attended daily mass and prayed the rosary. She was also a "prayer-warrior" for anyone in need of prayer. Even during her dementia, when her speech began to decline, one could still hear her mumbling prayers and talking to the Lord. She was ready to leave this world and join her Lord in the next.
Maria is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Augusto; her daughter, Barbara (Jerome) Nicolato of Wallkill; her son Anthony (Christine) of Pine Bush; 6 grandchildren: David (Angela) Bertola, Daniel (Tara) Bertola, Paul (Brittany) Bertola, John Bertola, Nathan (Jacqueline) Nicolato, and Anna (Thomas) Mennerich; along with 2 step grandchildren, Kayla (Brandon) Mason and Jenna (Eric) Loughran. She also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren: Madison, Ryan, Lillian, Benjamin, Michael, Lincoln (Bertola), Michelle and Peter (Mennerich), and 4 step-great grandchildren: Jordyn, Bradley (Mason), and John, Aurora (Loughran). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A wake service will be held at Delehanty Funeral Home, 64 E.Main Street, Wappingers Falls, on Thursday December 3rd , from 2-4 and 7-9. Due to COVID restrictions, a mask must be worn and occupancy will be limited.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 4th at Saint Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls at 10 a.m. Interment following the funeral is at Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Donations in Maria's name may be made to Saint Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, NY.
