Marian A. Doyle
Pine Plains, NY - Marian A. Doyle, 97, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT.
She was born on March 19, 1921 in Pine Plains, NY the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Gunther) Adams.
Marian was an insurance agent for Stissing Insurance Co. in Pine Plains.
She enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, needlepoint and crocheting.
She was a past member of the Pine Plains Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her two sons, Ronald ( Janet), Larry ( Sue) , three grandchildren, Tracy Ryan (Christopher), Nicole Doyle ( Matthew), Ryan Doyle and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Clyde O. Doyle in 1998, a son Gary in 1952 and her five siblings.
Marian's family would like to thank the staff at the Sharon Health Care Center for her excellent care.
There are no calling hours.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Peck and Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St. Pine Plains, NY with Vicar Jackie Jefferson officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to be made the Pine Plains Rescue Squad, PO Box 100. Pine Plains. NY 12567 or your favorite Dog Rescue.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019