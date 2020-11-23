Marian Briggs
MILLBROOK - Marian V. Briggs (nee VanTassell) died Monday November 16, 2020 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. She was 92.
Marian was born in Poughkeepsie NY on December 4, 1927 to Wilbur and Susan VanTassell, owners of Uplands Dairy Farm in Verbank, NY. She spent her childhood with her sister Margaret, and brothers Wilbur (Bud) and Henry working on the farm, gardening, helping with chores while attending Millbrook Central schools.
After graduating from high school, Marian attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Albany NY and received her certification as a well-baby nurse. She worked for several families in NY and NJ before she met Jim Briggs - an Electricians Mate First Class who had completed his WWII naval service in the Pacific. They wed at Grace Church in Millbrook NY on April 17, 1949, and moved to LaGrangeville, NY.
Marian and Jim lived in LaGrangeville for 30 years and raised their five children along with very active work and volunteering schedules. Marian was a wonderful and caring mother that shepherded her children through the joys and tribulations of childhood with humor, love, and a strong sense of values. She had a fabulous green thumb that was evident in her massive vegetable garden, fruit plants, and ornamental gardens. She was a master at preserving foods - canning, pickling, freezing, making jellies and jams that were enjoyed throughout the year.
As her children grew, Marian was active in a number of volunteer organizations. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters, she raised money annually for the American Heart Association
, and for many years she was an advisor to the Southern Shepherds 4-H Club. Marian also enjoyed her time presenting at home jewelry parties for Sarah Coventry and maintained close friendships with those colleagues. Marian was a life-long member of Grace Episcopal Church in Millbrook, and taught Sunday school for many years. After moving to Millerton NY in 1981, Marian continued to garden and volunteer at a local charity clothing shop.
Marian is survived by her children and their spouses: Janice Briggs of Katy TX, Daniel and Nancy Briggs of Millerton NY, Susan and Peter Dunlop of San Antonio TX, Betsy Briggs of Stamford CT, and Nancy and David Hanslowe of Cape May, NJ. Marian was predeceased by Jim and her oldest son J. Martin Briggs.
Marian's greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was fiercely proud of all of their accomplishments and the families and lives they created. Marian is survived by Joshua Briggs; Sarah and Derek Patrick and their children Benjamin, Zachary, Timothy and Kate; Jeffrey Briggs and Katie Kiimbrell; Matt Briggs and his children Owen and Zoe; Kevin Briggs; Fiona McCarty and her daughter Sorsha; Molly Dunlop; Michael and Melissa Hudson; Laura and Jake Wechsler and their daughter Annabelle; Andrew Hudson; and Thomas, Emma and Alec Hanslowe. Marian is survived and remembered with great fondness by many nieces, nephews, and their children.
There will be a virtual service hosted by Grace Church on Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 pm. For additional service details please visit the Allen Funeral Home website. For those that wish to remember Marian, donations may be made in her memory to The American Heart Association
(www2.heart.org
) or by calling 1-800-242-8721.
For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com