Services
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
1933 - 2019
Glenham - Marian Elaine Crispo Fowler, 86, an area resident for 60 years, died on December 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital.

Born in the Bronx on March 5, 1933, she was the daughter of Felice and Bella (Zisk) Spinapolice. Marian had worked as an Administrator for IBM at the World Trade Center. She relocated with her family to Scotland for 25 years. She then returned to Glenham, and worked part-time at the Blodgett Library. Marian was a parishioner of St. John's Church in Beacon.

Marian was predeceased by her husband Alphonse L. Crispo, her daughter Lisa Crispo, her mother Bella and father Felice. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Allan and Kimberly Crispo of FL, Gary Crispo and Daisy DePuthod of Wiccopee, and Phillip Crispo and Susan Walser of Camden, ME; her sisters, Felicia Pagones, Arlene Grudzina and Sylvia Hubecky; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a Funeral Service at 8pm. Interment will be in St. Joachim's Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Marian's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
