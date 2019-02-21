|
|
Marian Jean Bowens
- - Marian Jean Bowens was born May 27, 1948 in South Carolina, and made her transition on Monday, February 11, 2019.
She spent her formative years in Pineville, South Carolina, in the loving home of her adoptive parents, Lydia Jefferson Dingle and Luther "Hatch" Dingle. During this time she became a member of Day Dawn Baptist Church and faithfully attended with her family members.
She graduated from Lehman College with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and continued to pursue her education over the years earning an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Pace University along with numerous achievements including the prestigious CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designation, and various insurance and financial planning licenses while working at Metlife Financial and later founding her own business Guardian Financial Services along with her son.
Marian Jean was united in Holy Matrimony to the late George Bowens Jr., and their union was blessed with three children, daughters, Tammie and Constance (Brandi) and a son, Travis.
In later years, Marian and her family moved to Wappingers Falls, NY, where she purchased her first home and became a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Marian's love for flowers, vegetables, and gardens was apparent by the love and attention she put into her flowers surrounding her home. She especially loved growing her own watermelons. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Sofia & Thomas and especially enjoyed making them pancakes for breakfast and having them over to her house.
Thanksgiving was one of Marian's favorite holidays. She loved to cook for her family and was well known for her baked macaroni and cheese, stuffing, banana pudding and her pies - especially her coconut custard and sweet potato pies.
Marian was always there for those in need. She was selfless and caring. She loved the Lord and especially cared about giving back to the community. While living in the Bronx, she helped found a daycare center at Emmanuel Baptist church where she also became a Deaconess. She became an adjunct professor at Westchester Community College and Monroe College in NY to continue in the spirit of giving back. She was always ready to lend a listening ear, and give sound supporting advice to family and friends.
Marian leaves behind her children, Travis, Tammie and Brandi, grandchildren, Sofia Bowens and Thomas Bowens, daughter-in-law Agija Skibuste, aunt Lizzie Dingle, uncle Edmund Dingle, siblings including, Andrew Dingle, Elijah "Lee Dingle, Willie James Dingle, Vickie Young, Lydia Carter, Alvin Dingle, Isaiah "Zanee" Jefferson and Bonnie Kay Dingle as well as a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and neighbors who will certainly miss Marian.
Proceeding Marian in death are her brother, Willie (Bebe) Dingle, her aunt, Ruth Julia Bailey, her uncle, John Dingle, and her (adoptive) parents, Lydia and Luther "Hatch" Dingle.
Mrs. Bowens will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 21, 2019