Marian Sellingsloh passed to Our Lord on April 16, 2020 at the Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Homes, NY. She was 75 years old.
Marian was the beloved daughter of the late August and Hulda Sellingsloh. She was the beloved sister of Susan, John, and Ellen Allen (Bruce), Aunt to her nieces Marie Allen, Abigail Allen and her niece-in-law Erin Siegwarth. Marian was born on June 4, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland and grew up in Beacon and Glenham, NY. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary's High School in Newburgh, NY, and the College of Saint Rose in Albany. She obtained her M.S. in Recreational Therapy from New York University. She worked for The American Red Cross in Japan, and 20 years at NY State Institution at Letchworth Village in Rockland County until her retirement. Marian was gifted in music and art.
A graveside service and entombment to celebrate Marian's life was held Saturday May 30, 2020, at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery- Poughkeepsie, NY. Private Cremation has taken place.
Funeral arranged by Cargain Funeral Homes,Inc., 10 Fowler Avenue, NY 10512, 845-225-3672,
www.cargainfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020