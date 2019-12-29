Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
Marianne E. Schiavo


1960 - 2019
Marianne E. Schiavo Obituary
Marianne E. Schiavo

Dover Plains - Marianne E. Schiavo, 59, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Schiavo was a direct care worker at Taconic Developmental Disabilities Service Office for 37 years retiring in 2015.

Born on March 6, 1960 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Richard William and Gloria (Brunell) Delaney. On July 10, 2010, in Dover Plains, NY, she married Timothy John Schiavo who survives at home.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sonya Reeve, and her husband, Patrick, of Canaan, CT; two brothers, Michael Delaney of Dover Plains and Patrick Delaney of Schenectady, NY; two sisters, Susan Delaney of Ogden, UT and Joanne Mitras of Dover Plains, NY and two grandchildren, Patrick Reeve, Jr. and Phoebe Reeve.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Richard Edward Delaney and two sisters, Sharon Murphy and Marlene LaRosa-Maddox.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Ferris officiating. Burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by email at https://www.st.jude.org. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
