Marianne I. Trimble
Cold Spring, NY - Marianne Iva Trimble, 80, a life-long Cold Spring resident passed away on November 23, 2019. Marianne was born on September 29, 1939 in Cold Spring, NY, daughter of the late Howard F. & Iva Marie (nee Zeliph) Howell. She attended Haldane High School in Cold Spring.
On October 1, 1955 in Cold Spring, she married Patrick Edward Trimble, who survived her at home.
Marianne held her family dear, and would do anything for every one of her children, grandchildren. She was known to be the mother that would feed all first then herself. She enjoyed the simple things in life like bird-watching, gardening, and especially her wildlife friends.
Along with her husband of 64-years, Marianne is survived by her 4 children: Patricia Merandy, Allison (Phil) Shea, Edward (Myretta) Trimble and Lisa Trimble; and her 10 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Marianne is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Jane (George) Baltich, Howard (Anna) Howell Jr., Larry (Elaine) Howell and Gayle (Tom) Quackenbush. And who can't forget, she's survived by her beloved family cat, Emma.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Tuesday, November 26th from 4-6pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Memorial Service will be offered at 6pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family at a later date. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019