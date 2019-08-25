|
|
Marie A. Carrozzelli
Beacon - Marie A. Carrozzelli, a lifelong resident of Beacon, entered into rest on August 23, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 72.
Marie was born in Beacon on September 10, 1946 the daughter of the late George and Concetta Policella Carrozzelli.
Marie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Dennis Lahey; her brother, George Carrozzelli; her 3 nephews and 1 niece; her 3 great nieces and 1 great-great nephew.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Philomena and Joseph Nolfo and her nephew, Joseph Nolfo.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 26 from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Anderson Center for Autism, www.andersoncenterforautism.org or PO Box 367, Staatsburg, NY 12580.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019